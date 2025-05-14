Garbage disposal not impacted by Fire at Mission Flats landfill that is now contained, but not yet out

Photo: John Olynick A fire is burning in a metal pile at the Mission Flats landfill Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

The City of Kamloops says garbage collection will not be impacted by a fire burning Wednesday at the landfill on Mission Flats.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, deputy mayor for May, said the city has made alternative arrangements to dispose of its garbage at another facility.

He said the Mission Flats landfill will remain closed for the day, with electronic message boards placed along Mission Flats Road to provide notice.

Karpuk said civic operations staff are monitoring the city's water supply to Mission Flats Road because the firefighting efforts require higher volumes of water.

"While progress has been made, fire suppression efforts are expected to continue throughout most of the day," he told Castanet Kamloops.

"My understanding is it's going to be a while they're still trying to pull the pile apart and get to the hot spots."

UPDATE: 10:01 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc says a fire at the Mission Flats landfill is still burning, but it's been contained.

He told Castanet it will still take several hours for firefighters to get it out.

Uzeloc said the fire is burning in the metals area of the yard, which contains items including appliances, old lawnmowers and metal chairs.

He said the cause of the landfill fire has not yet been determined and may be difficult to pinpoint.

ORIGINAL: 7:44 a.m.

A fire at the Mission Flats landfill in Kamloops has sent plumes of black smoke into the air above the city, but fire crews below are working to get things under control.

Kamloops Fire Rescue has been on scene of the blaze since early Wednesday morning, city officials said in social media update.

"Smoke from the fire may be harmful to residents," city officials said.

"Residents are asked to avoid any areas affected by smoke. Those living within the area should shelter in place with windows and doors closed."

A call has been made to the fire department for more information.

The City of Kamloops said the Mission Flats Landfill will be closed for the day due to the situation.