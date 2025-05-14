Fire at Mission Flats landfill

Photo: Will Gaines A fire at the Mission Flats landfill has sent heavy smoke into the air.

A fire at the Mission Flats landfill in Kamloops has sent plumes of black smoke into the air above the city, but fire crews below are working to get things under control.

Kamloops Fire Rescue has been on scene of the blaze since early Wednesday morning, city officials said in social media update.

"Smoke from the fire may be harmful to residents," city officials said.

"Residents are asked to avoid any areas affected by smoke. Those living within the area should shelter in place with windows and doors closed."

A call has been made to the fire department for more information.

The City of Kamloops said the Mission Flats Landfill will be closed for the day due to the situation.

More to come.