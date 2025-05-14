Mountie testifying at Kamloops lawyer's murder trial says victim had rope on neck, feet

Photo: Castanet Police investigate in March of 2022 after a body was discovered inside a van parked on this driveway in Dufferin

WARNING: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing.

A Thompson Rivers University professor’s body had been bound with rope when it was found inside a storage tote in the back of a rented cargo van, a judge has been told.

Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah on March 11, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences instructor at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

A forensic pathologist is expected to testify that Abdullah died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, including some that penetrated his heart. Prosecutors have said police found blood-spatter evidence inside Bagabuyo's Victoria Street law office.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to provide evidence about that later in the trial.

Crime scene investigator

RCMP Sgt. Christopher Elwood continued his testimony in court on Tuesday. He was the lead forensic identification investigator in the probe into Abdullah’s death, and he now co-ordinates forensic identification training for the RCMP in Ottawa.

Elwood used photos he took to walk the court through a number of crime scenes, including the Dufferin home where the cargo van was found parked with Abdullah’s body inside.

Court has previously heard the grim discovery was made after the grandson of Bagabuyo’s elderly friend opened the van and looked inside.

Justin Robertson said he removed a tarp and two ratchet straps from the bin and opened the lid. He said he moved a few items around in the bin before noticing a socked foot and a leg in jeans.

Police were called to the scene a short time later and investigators opened the bin to confirm Robertson's find. A Mountie earlier said Abdullah was on his back in the bin with his legs tucked in toward his chest and his feet crossed at the ankles.

Rope found around body

Court heard Elwood was the first officer to investigate the bin’s contents beyond confirming the find.

Elwood described finding yellow nylon rope “in the neck area” and “down around the feet” of Abdullah.

He said the decision was made to leave the body in the bin.

“It was determined that we weren’t going to move the deceased from the bin,” Elwood said.

"It was best to go to autopsy as is, so we were trying to minimize any handling of the body at that time.”

Midway through trial

It’s going to be more of the same photo evidence for the rest of the week, prosecutors say.

RCMP Cpl. Nicholas Evelyn is expected to take the witness stand after Elwood, and his evidence will introduce more crime scene photos.

According to the Crown, Evelyn’s evidence should take up the remainder of the week.

Bagabuyo’s nine-week trial hits the midway point this week, slated to run until June 20.

The trial continues in Vancouver on Wednesday.