TNRD board adopts first accessibility plan, asks for public feedback

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has adopted its first ever accessibility plan, and they want to know what you think about it.

The accessibility plan is intended to identify barriers to accessibility and inclusion that may be experienced by members of the public or TNRD staff — barriers that may be present in the built environment, information and communications, or the delivery of programs or services.

The plan makes recommendations to improve accessibility, many of which were identified through feedback and accessibility checklists.

Only physical and digital spaces within TNRD jurisdiction are addressed in the plan, including administrative offices and the civic building, libraries, solid waste facilities, parks and trails, fire halls, community halls, cemeteries and TNRD websites.

“The accessibility plan will be a valuable tool for the TNRD to make sure we are considering needs of all the people we serve, and input from the public will continue to be crucial,” said Dale Bass, chair of the TNRD’s accessibility advisory committee.

As part of the TNRD’s efforts for ensuring accessibility of services, members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback on accessibility of TNRD spaces.

The public can review the accessibility plan and share their thoughts online or in-person at staffed TNRD facilities. To access the feedback form online, visit: tnrd.ca/accessibility-feedback, or ask staff at any TNRD library location.

