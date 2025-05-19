Kamloops comic book artist credits local support after publishing third story

Photo: Nick Klie Comic book creator and High Octane Comics manager Nick Klie has self-published the third issue of his series Life The Necropolis after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Kamloops comic book artist Nick Klie has been publishing his comics since 2023, and he plans to keep going until the wheels fall off.

Klie manages High Octane Comics, 250 Third Ave., where he is now selling the third issue of his self-published comic book series Life The Necropolis.

He’s been publishing issues yearly, the first premiering in 2023 and the sequel last year. He launched a $1,000 crowdfunding campaign in March to help cover the printing cost of his latest story, which quickly raising the required cash within 24 hours.

By the end of the 30 day campaign he surpassed $3,000 raised.

“I was just totally stunned,” Klie told Castanet. “When it went off right away, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this might actually work.’”

His science fiction series follows a wandering mercenary called Life. Each story is self contained, and the latest follows the adventures of Life and a gaggle of hard-luck bounty hunters pursuing a ruthless crime lord.

“It’s hard for me to accept that people might actually like my comic, never mind wanting to pay money for it, and even more so that they’d want to buy art from me,” Klie said.

He printed 300 copies of his first issue at The Printing Place on the North Shore, then “significantly” upped the number of prints of his second issue when the first sold out. He said he’s printed “a lot” of his newest release.

He said he’s seen some interest online, but the majority of his buyers are in the Tournament Capital.

“I just keep telling people this works because of Kamloops, the way they’ve supported me, so I’m forever indebted to them,” Klie said.

His art is drawn in a retro 1970s fantasy and science fiction style that can be found in old Heavy Metal and Judge Dredd comic books. Klie said he thinks part of the appeal of his work is that it feels genuine to audiences.

“I have almost no eye for colour. There’s these really basic rules of colour theory and I just try to learn those rules, kind of paint by numbers and just push it as far as I can, as awkward, as uncomfortable as I like,” he said.

“It’s a toxic assault on your eyes because I don’t really know how it works, I find a way to make it work for me. I like it to be obnoxious, I like it to be weird — let’s just go for it and I think it works in a weird way.”

Copies of Life The Necropolis: Pranger can be bought at High Octane Comics or mail-ordered from Klie's website.

“I just keep trying to encourage people, if you are thinking about making things, go and do it,” he said. “Everything you need is here.”