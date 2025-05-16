Stinson of TRU's Education and Skills Training program nets prestigious fellowship

Photo: TRU TRU Faculty of Education and Social Work associate teaching professor Saskia Stinson.

An associate teaching professor at Thompson Rivers University is the second at the university to join a network of scholars sharing knowledge across the country.

Saskia Stinson is an associate teaching professor and program co-ordinator of TRU’s Education and Skills Training program. She has been selected by the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education to receive a 3M National Teaching Fellowship.

In a news release, TRU said she is the second of its academics to be a recipient of the fellowship.

“It’s a great honour to represent professionals in the field of inclusive education. This recognition elevates the expertise and value of accessible education and training within post-secondary institutions across Canada,” Stinson said.

Among Stinson’s other awards are the 2023 Disability Resource Network BC Program Award and the 2024 West Coast Teaching Excellence Award.

In TRU’s ESTR program, Stinson teaches kitchen skills to neurodivergent young adults and co-founded the university’s ESTR’s Market in 2014, where students learn to cook, serve and cashier.

“As a National Teaching Fellow, Saskia has an opportunity to share the ESTR program’s successes and best practices in inclusive education with other academics across the country,” said Yasmin Dean, TRU's dean of education and social work, who nominated Stinson for the fellowship.

Stinson will join the other 2025 recipients in Saskatoon for induction at the STLHE 2025 National Conference. In November, she’ll gather with the other nine new fellows for a multi-day summit to share knowledge and “create a collective teaching and educational leadership project.”

“If it weren’t for the students having the courage to come into our programs and take risks to learn new skills, I would not be here today,” said Stinson.

“I hope I inspire other post-secondary educators to create the same opportunities for students who are neurodiverse in their institutions.”

TRU said after joining the fellowship, fellows continue to "elevate teaching and learning at their own institutions and through larger collaborative initiatives."