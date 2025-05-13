Kamloops RCMP executing search warrants in three locations on Tk'emlúps reserve

Photo: Contributed Kamloops RCMP are executing three search warrants in Tk'emlúps this morning.

Kamloops Mounties are on scene at three locations on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve on Tuesday morning executing search warrants.

Police said that as of 9 a.m., Kamloops RCMP and "other agencies" are executing search warrants at two commercial locations and a residence — addresses on Ricardo Road, Chief Louis Way and the 600-block of Shuswap Road.

Police have not said what the warrants are in relation to.

The public is asked to avoid the areas until police officers have cleared.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said more information will be provided when available.