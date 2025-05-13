Kamloops Mounties execute search warrants at cannabis stores on Tk'emlups reserve

Photo: Michael Potestio Mounties examine a trailer at Five Star Smoke Shop on the Tk'emlúps reserve.

UPDATE: 11:44 a.m.

Police appear to be targeting grey-market cannabis shops operating on Tk’emlúps land.

Mounties were out executing three search warrants on Tuesday morning, one at a home at 635 Shuswap Rd. and two others at cannabis businesses — Boomers Buds on Chief Louis Way and Five Star Smoke Shop on Ricardo Road.

Two people could be seen turning apparent customers away from the driveway leading up to Boomers while three people could be seen watching on outside Five Star as investigators carried out their work, going in and out of a trailer on the property.

Police also had numerous vehicles behind yellow tape.

Both cannabis stores operate in a legal grey area, as do many on Tk’emlúps land and other First Nations reserves. Such Indigenous pot shops are not regulated.

ORIGINAL: 9:59 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties are on scene at three locations on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve on Tuesday morning executing search warrants.

Police said that as of 9 a.m., Kamloops RCMP and "other agencies" are executing search warrants at two commercial locations and a residence — addresses on Ricardo Road, Chief Louis Way and the 600-block of Shuswap Road.

Police have not said what the warrants are in relation to.

The public is asked to avoid the areas until police officers have cleared.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said more information will be provided when available.