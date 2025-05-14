SD73 board approves Sníne elementary catchment changes for 2026 opening

Photo: Josh Dawson In February, the board of education heard Sníne elementary was on track to open by September 2026.

The SD73 board of education approved a swath of catchment area changes for schools on Kamloops' south shore that will come into effect when Sníne elementary officially opens next year.

The $65-million, 453-seat Sníne elementary school officially broke ground last summer and is slated to open by September 2026, barring any delays.

The district’s Future Growth Planning Committee for Sníne Elementary was formed last fall and has been gathering feedback on proposed catchment changes intended to level out space pressures on the south shore once Sníne opens.

SD73’s proposed catchment change plan was approved Monday night by the board of education.

"Catchment changes at any level create change, and change can be difficult, even when it's positive," said board chair Heather Grieve.

"We really appreciate how much time, energy and effort [staff] put into ensuring that we can make the most informed decision and support all of our students, families and staff in the transition moving forward."

The plan means students in the Pineview Valley, Lower Aberdeen, Lac Le Jeune, Cherry Creek and Tobiano areas will be pulled from McGowan Park, Aberdeen, Dufferin, and Savona elementary schools to Sníne. Sníne elementary would open at a predicted capacity of 66 per cent under the plan.

South Kamloops Secondary students in Lower Aberdeen, Lac Le Jeune, Cheery Creek and Tabiano areas will move to Sa-Hali Secondary. Students in the Upper Sa-Hali area will move from Summit Elementary to McGowan Park elementary.

An analysis of the plan states the moves would reduce overcapacity issues at Aberdeen, Dufferin, McGowan Park and Summit elementary schools, but would increase overcapacity at Sa-Hali secondary.

The board approved a second motion to allow graduating students — Grade 7s in elementary and Grade 12s in high school — their siblings and those attending schools of choice to stay at their current school.

Favourite of eight options

The report states the plan was the preferred option “from a quantitative point of view” out of eight possible options as it produced the most balanced result, although some parents said they thought I did not do enough to address capacity issues at Aberdeen elementary.

The plan was recommended to the board by the Future Growth Planning Committee over a second option based on consultation since December that would mean fewer students moving from upper Sa-Hali and Dufferin.

The district received 300 responses from consultations via Slido and 138 responses from a district survey and trustee Jo Kang, who sat on the Future Growth Planning Committee, said the feedback was taken "very, very seriously."

"I'm more than assured with this motion that was before tonight, that is what the committee felt was right for the community and the school up there," he said.

All families impact by the catchment changes will notified by email in June 2025, and a second time in Jan. 2026 before they come into effect in Sept. 2026.