Victim distraught in secret recording played at Kamloops lawyer's murder trial

A slain Thompson Rivers University professor was agitated and emotional in a secret recording he made while trying to get a large sum of hidden money back from his lawyer, who is now on trial for his murder.

Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

Court listened to a 20-minute recording on Monday that Abudullah made surreptitiously three months before he was killed, when Bagabuyo paid him a surprise visit at home. Abdullah becomes increasingly distressed in the recording, telling Bagabuyo that he's "had enough."

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences instructor at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death inside his Victoria Street law office and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

Prosecutors have said Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to testify later in the trial.

Didn't want to lose money

Testifying on Monday was Elizabeth Sumartha, who was Abdullah’s fiancee at the time of his death.

Sumartha said Abdullah told her about the scheme to hide money, but he did not tell her how much had been hidden. She said he seemed “stressed and depressed” about money during their relationship.

“Mohd said that when he wanted to divorce his wife, he feared a loss. He was concerned about the savings that he had from having worked and he planned to retire,” she said.

“He was afraid that if he divorced, he might lose his savings for retirement.”

Sumartha said Abdullah “believed in” his lawyer and trusted him.

“He said he was going to give his lawyer a certain amount of money. He didn’t say how much and I didn’t ask him about it,” she said.

“He said it was a large amount because it represented his savings from a long period of work.”

'What you want, my life?'

During Sumartha’s testimony, prosecutors played the 20-minute recording Abdullah secretly made on Nov. 30, 2021, after Bagabuyo stopped by his Pacific Way home unannounced.

In it, Abdullah can be heard becoming upset after Bagabuyo lets him know there’s been another delay in getting his money returned.

“I’d like to get my money. It’s a long haul. Now I don’t know, maybe you’re going to come and tell me another three months,” Abdullah said on the tape.

“No — I mean, I hope not," Bagabuyo replied. "I honestly don’t know right now."

Abdullah can then be heard becoming increasingly agitated.

“When is this going to stop?” he asks at one point. “What you want, my life? Take it.”

He makes a similar statement a few moments later.

“I think now the next thing is what, the FBI is coming from the U.S.? What’s next? I’m thinking all kinds of things,” he said.

“What’s next? Money is just going to come out from my ass? Then what, you want my life? Take it, man. I come to a point that I have had enough — I’ve had enough, Butch. Just release me, that’s all I want. Just release me.”

Bagabuyo later offered some reassurance, encouraging Abdullah to “think positive.”

“Take a deep breath, my friend,” Bagabuyo said on the tape.

“We’re not talking about $50,000, man,” Abdullah shot back. “It’s my freaking 15 years of blood and sweat money, and I hide it from her. And now I’ve got to rip my f---ing ass before I see that money.”

Cryptic final message

Sumartha was asked about the last contact she had with Abdullah. She said she received a text message from him at about 11:30 a.m. Kamloops time on March 11, 2022. According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo stabbed Abdullah to death that afternoon inside his office at 335 Victoria St.

“In the text, Mohd did not say he had a meeting. He did indicate there were things he could not tell me,” Sumartha said.

“He asked that I not judge him and he felt grateful for my having been with him through all this time.”

Sumartha's testimony was paused midday Monday to allow Bagabuyo’s lawyers time to review Sumartha's text message history with Abdullah.

Bagabuyo’s nine-week trial hits its midway point this week. Sumartha’s evidence will continue on Tuesday in Vancouver.