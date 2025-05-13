Argentine restaurant set to open in vacant downtown Kamloops storefront

Photo: Castanet Rebo’s Argentine Cuisine is slated to open in early June in the former Stills Co. location, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

A new restaurant set to open next month on Lansdowne Street hopes to give hungry Kamloopsians a unique new option from way down south.

Rebo’s Argentine Cuisine is slated to open in early June in the former Stills Co. location, 121 Fifth Ave.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do is bring something different to town,” Juan Rebottaro, the owner of Rebo’s, told Castanet.

“It’s going to definitely be unique — you’ve never seen anything like it.”

Rebottaro described Argentine cuisine as a blend of Italian, German and French.

“But we do it our way — the Argentinian way,” he said.

Rebottaro said he’s worked in hospitality for 30 years, with experience at restaurants in Argentina, the U.S., Mexico and New Zealand, as well as Canada. He’s been in the Kamloops area for six years.

He said he hopes to have the restaurant open by June 2, but that depends on licensing.

“Hopefully we get everything sorted out between this week and next week,” he said.