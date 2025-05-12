Drivers advised to detour around temporary First Avenue road closure

Photo: Castanet

A one-block stretch of First Avenue in downtown Kamloops will see a couple of temporary closures over the coming days.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said First Avenue between Nicola Street and Columbia Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Traffic will be detoured along Battle Street to Second Avenue,” the city said.

“Please avoid the area if possible and obey all traffic control personnel and signage.”

The city said the closures are due to an unspecified “third-party project.”