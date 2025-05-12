Dozens attend Emergency Services Day festivities in Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio Brothers Lachlan, 3, and Liam, 5, take a ride on Kamloops Search And Rescue’s titanium tripod pulley system.

Brothers Lachlan, 3, and Liam, 5, take a ride on Kamloops Search And Rescue’s titanium tripod pulley system used to help recover people who’ve fallen down embankments at this year's Emergency Services Day on Saturday.

The event on McArthur Island saw dozens of families check out the various equipment and vehicles used by first responders from the RCMP, paramedics, search and rescue and Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The family-friendly event offered a chance to interact with various emergency services teams and organizations operating within Kamloops.