Temporary service interruption Sunday night at Lillooet Hospital emergency room 

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

Interior Health has announced yet another service interruption at the emergency room of the Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room.

The ER will be unavailable from 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 11 to 8 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.