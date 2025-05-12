Organizers say National Aboriginal Hockey Championships could attract more sporting events to Kamloops

The National Aboriginal Hockey Championships have officially wrapped up after a week of intense competition, and organizers say the tournament could attract more events in the future.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops hosted about 240 hockey players, as well as friends and family, during Canada’s premier Indigenous hockey event.

Six male and six female under-18 hockey teams from across the country competed over the week, culminating in double Manitoba gold medal wins Saturday night.

NAHC board chair Duncan Olthuis said the games allowed the city to showcase McArthur Island Sports and Event Centre and Sandman Centre.

“We have people here from the Aboriginal Support Circle, they kind of notice those things and there’s a couple mentions of ‘Oh, you guys could host this, you guys could host that,’” Olthuis said.

“There’s a couple ones that we’re kind of already talking about possibly putting a bid in for, so we’ll see.”

Olthuis said the feedback he received had been positive, and he hopes Tk’emlúps and Kamloops have set the bar for next year when the championships will be held in Regina.

“Having the experience playing in a WHL arena and getting the kind of WHL treatment there, I think was a great experience for the kids,” Olthuis said.

“Some of them haven't ever experienced that before. So just watching them, watching them play, and just their eyes light up to see that happen, was great. That's what we did it for, is to give them that experience.”

Olthuis said the economic impact on the city isn’t exactly known, but he estimated the championships brought in around $2.5 million.

Among the events held over the week were cultural classes, included in basket making and bead weaving, and the players had the chance to tour the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Olthuis said the cultural events were “well used.”

It’s the third time B.C. has hosted the championships since inception in 2002, after Prince George in 2004 and the Cowichan Valley in 2017.

It also marked the first time Team BC advanced to the women's finals and saw Kamloops local Jaylah Bottle take the ice in front of a hometown crowd. Olthuis said watching the BC women's team make it to the finals was one of his standout moments.