Kamloops forecast calls for chances of thunderstorms, plenty of rain

Cindy White

Environment Canada is calling for a week of rain showers and overcast skies in the Kamloops area.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 19 C, a low of 10 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

"That's just isolated showers basically, and then 70 per cent chance in the afternoon, with risk of thunderstorm late afternoon," said Environment Canada meteorologist Phillipe-Alain Bergeron.

"But after that it's going to be dry. We have a ridge building for midweek, so we basically have a mix of sun and cloud and highs close to 20 C or 21 C."

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a daytime high of 24 C — about 3 C above seasonal averages. Cloudy periods are expected at night and temperatures will dip to a low of 12 C.

Skies will remain overcast into Wednesday and temperatures are expected to peak at 20 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers is predicted at night with a low of 7 C.

"We have another system that's approaching, and it's very uncertain right now, but it looks like it would start hitting the coast around Thursday and progress into the interior, more likely Thursday night," Bergeron said.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted for Thursday, but overcast skies and chances of showers by the evening. A daytime high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C is expected.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast throughout Friday. Temperatures are predicted to hit a high of 19 C and a low of 11 C.

According to Environment Canada, overcast skies and highs around 21 C are forecast for the weekend.