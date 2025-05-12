Kamloops students take over old St. Ann's Academy convent for 'immersive' Sherlock Holmes play

Photo: Castanet Students at St. Ann's Academy are making the most of an old convent building on school to provide the set for their production of Sherlock Holmes: The Whitechapel Murders

Students at St. Ann’s Academy are bringing a Sherlock Holmes adaptation to the stage with a series of performances inside an old convent — a set that will bring its own share of character to the classic whodunnit.

Kevin Beliveau, director of the drama program at St. Ann’s, said students and teachers have been working for months, preparing to perform Richard Wight’s Sherlock Holmes: The Whitechapel Murders.

The three-act play combines several of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic detective stories with legends surrounding Jack the Ripper, a serial killer from the late 1800s.

“It cleverly combines two stories,” Beliveau said.

Josh McLarnon, who plays Sherlock Holmes, said the detective is falsely accused of being Jack the Ripper.

“I’m basically trying to fight against that, to defend my name,” McLarnon said.

Sherlock Holmes is aided by friend and assistant John Watson, a former military doctor who is played by Gabriel Jennings.

The pair of Grade 11 students said they have worked hard to understand the two well-known characters for their upcoming performances — something McLarnon said has been one of the most challenging parts of preparing for the play.

“I'm trying to spin it my own way while still staying true to the original character. It's tough, but I'm trying,” he said, adding that playing a strong leader has helped him develop these qualities offstage as well.

Old convent transformed

Beliveau said in addition to the 11-member cast, dozens of students, teachers and some parents have helped to moving furniture, paint, and transform an old convent on the St. Ann’s campus into a fitting stage for the mystery.

Beliveau said the old convent was constructed shortly after the Second World War, and served as a home for the sisters and others over the decades, and more recently, a band room. He said the building is slated to be torn down in the near future.

“We kind of took this place over in January, February, and transformed it. I always think the building itself is a character in this play — and in a nostalgic way, maybe the last time this building gets used as a character in anything,” Beliveau said.

“In the long history of this school, even though this place hasn't been used much, it'll be sad to see it when it finally goes down.”

Jennings said while it’s been a little difficult working in such a tight space, it will provide an immersive experience for the actors and 50-person audience.

“Previous years we've been in the gym, we had to rent a venue one time. Being in this convent has been really interesting. It's almost like the convent is a character in the play itself,” he said. “I think it really adds a level of immersion, it feels like you're actually in Sherlock’s house.”

“It just makes the audience feel like they're in the play. They're part of it,” added McLarnon.

The students are preparing to put on six sold-out performances from May 14 to 16.

Beliveau, who has worked to revive the school’s drama program in the past few years, said he’s seen steady progress and is encouraged by the amount of students approaching him at the end of each season asking to audition next year.

“The drama tradition and the fine arts tradition, it's something that goes back to the earliest days of the school — and it's neat to see that come back," he said.