Unmarked police truck involved in Saturday morning's crash north of Kamloops

An RCMP officer was involved in Saturday's crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

In a press release Sunday morning, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol said an unmarked police pickup truck was involved in a crash with another truck at 8:30 a.m. just south of the Rayleigh area.

Cpl. McLaughlin says both the grey police truck and the blue Ford Ranger were travelling northbound on Highway 5 when the crash occurred. He provided no details about how the crash is believed to have occurred.

“Police have spoken to multiple witnesses and collected multiple dash-camera videos, but we need to be thorough and we would welcome more witnesses,” said Cpl. McLaughlin.

“The investigation is in its early stages but there are no obvious indications of criminality to this point.”

Two young Maple Ridge women, aged 21 and 19, who were in the Ranger were taken to hospital, as was the officer. Cpl. McLaughlin said all three were taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” but didn't provide details about any injuries suffered.

Both trucks were heavily damaged in the crash and traffic along the highway was diverted for about nine hours.

Police have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and quote file 2100 2025-1361.