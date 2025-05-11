Parents, students call on province for more school district funding at downtown rally

Photo: Josh Dawson Parents and students wave signs to passing vehicles on the 400-block of Victoria Street during a rally Saturday, May 10.

Dozens of people gathered outside the TNRD Library on Victoria Street on Saturday in a rally calling on the provincial government to increase school district funding.

The rally was organized by the District Parent Advisory Council in the wake of School District 73’s 2025-26 budget approval, which included dozens of job cuts to teaching staff and support workers to offset a $5.8 million shortfall from rising financial pressures.

Kelly Viellette is the parent of a kindergarten-aged child in the district and said the most vulnerable students will be hurt the most by the cuts.

“We're seeing a group of children as a collective group that are not having their needs met in a space where they should be, and all of the support staff is slowly getting picked away at,” Viellette said.

Valleyview secondary student Brylee Ash said supports in the classroom are not adequate.

“[The cuts] made me come out to fight for what I need in my school so that I can have the proper support that I need,” Ash said.

Not fairly funded?

SD73 Trustee Cole Hickson, who was in attendance at Saturday’s rally, said the financial pressures were being felt across the province and the school district has no ability to increase revenue, like a municipality might do through taxation.

“The City of Kamloops has raised taxes 7.4 per cent, the TNRD 5.9 per cent — we are in a very tough cost inflationary environment right now,” Hickson said, adding that he wasn’t speaking on the board of education’s behalf.

He said he doesn’t think B.C. is fairly funded for education, which he attributed to equalization payments being made to other provinces.

“The best estimations we have is a minimum of $5 billion is being taken from B.C. to support other provinces around the country and typically that's been something that we've been all right with, it's a neighbourly thing to do in Canada,” Hickson said.

“But given this extremely precarious cost inflationary environment, we need to be recognizing what equity is and equity is not being the seventh lowest funded province in Canada — and I think that’s the best way forward that we can look at towards making real change happen here.”

Heading to Victoria

The parents were collecting signatures and letters they plan to deliver to the premier when they head to the BC legislature in Victoria on May 26. DPAC chair Bonnie McBride said well over 100 people signed the petition.

Among the signatories was Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who said he wants to talk with Education Minister Lisa Beare.

“We need support for our kids, I mean this is our future. We can’t keep cutting funding for kids or we’re going to end up in a lot worse shape than we are today,” the mayor said.