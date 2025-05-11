National Aboriginal Hockey Championship wraps up with thrilling finals at Sandman Centre

Photo: Michael Potestio Team Manitoba shut the door on a Team Alberta comeback in the men's U-18 gold medal game at the Sandman Centre to win the Turtle Island Cup on Saturday.

The National Aboriginal Hockey Championship wrapped on Saturday with a pair of gold medal games at the Sandman Centre.

Hundreds of hockey players arrived in the Tournament Capital to compete in Canada’s premier Indigenous hockey event this past week, hosted by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops.

The tournament kicked off last Sunday evening with an opening ceremony, and six male and six female under-18 hockey teams from across the country competed for the Turtle Island Cup.

The men’s final featured Team Alberta versus Team Manitoba, with the boys from The Keystone Province jumping out to a 3-0 and holding off a valiant 3-2 comeback attempt from Wild Rose Country. Manitoba sealed the championship with an empty net goal for a 4-2 final.

Team B.C. faced Team Manitoba in the female final, while the bronze medal games both featured Ontario versus Saskatchewan matchups.