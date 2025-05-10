Temporary service interruption at Lillooet Hospital emergency department

Photo: Contributed Lillooet hospital ER closed again

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed over Saturday night.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.