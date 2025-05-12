City of Kamloops planning evacuation route tour for Juniper residents, other neighbourhoods

Photo: Pranav Chaudrey The interface fire east of Kamloops on July 1, 2021.

Juniper Ridge residents will have an opportunity this summer to get some practice on neighbourhood evacuation routes, with similar tours in the works for other areas of the city.

In a report prepared for a council meeting on Tuesday, City of Kamloops staff said residents will be invited on a self-driven emergency evacuation tour to familiarize themselves with the routes.

“The tours will not be mock evacuations. They are escorted, self-driven tours of the emergency evacuation routes to allow staff to test their emergency procedures and to provide residents with drivable access to gain confidence and understand the routes,” the report said.

Staff said evacuation route planning and mapping for the entire community is underway.

“Similar evacuation route tours are anticipated to be offered in additional neighbourhoods as official routes are finalized,” the report said.

Since a lightning-sparked fire on July 1, 2021, forced tactical evacuations in Juniper and caused traffic backups on Highland Road, the city has established new evacuation routes.

A tour of Juniper Ridge emergency evacuation routes was also offered to residents in 2023.