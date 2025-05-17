TNRD offers rebates to homeowners for FireSmart mitigation

Photo: KTW file photo Rebates are now available in the TNRD's 10 electoral areas for FireSmart mitigation.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s FireSmart program has launched a homeowner rebate to help those doing mitigation work to protect their own property from wildfire.

Through the program, property owners will be eligible for a 50 per cent grant up to a maximum of $500 for doing fire mitigation work within 1.5 metres of their home.

To apply for the rebate, residents must request a free FireSmart Home Assessment and review recommendations for mitigation work.

After acting on mitigation work that has been recommended, a FireSmart Assessment rebate form will be provided.

A follow-up inspection will then be completed by a TNRD FireSmart staff member.

For more information, click here, email [email protected] or call 250-377-8673.