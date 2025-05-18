Dangerous dog bylaw now applies in all 10 TNRD electoral areas

Photo: Contributed The TNRD board of directors has expanded it dangerous dogs bylaw.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has expanded its dangerous dog control service to three more electoral areas, making the service now available to rural residents across the region.

The TNRD Dangerous Dog Control Bylaw has been added to Electoral Area “B” (Thompson Headwaters), “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) and “L” (Grasslands), enabling bylaw officers in those electoral areas to now respond to such complaints — which include cases in which a dog has killed or seriously injured a person or a domestic animal.

The dangerous dog program in the TNRD does not provide enforcement for strays, animal welfare, barking or aggressive dogs.

For dangerous dog concerns on property in any municipality or First Nation, people should contact their applicable local government. TNRD bylaw officers also cannot respond to dangerous dog concerns on Crown land.

To report a dangerous dog to the TNRD, use an online submission form, or contact the Community Services department at 250-377-8673 or [email protected].