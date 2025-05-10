Highway 5 fully open again after crash stalls traffic on Highway 5 near Rayleigh

Photo: Drive BC Highway 5 south of Rayleigh has been reduced to single lane traffic due to a vehicle crash.

UPDATE: 6:32 p.m.

RCMP are reporting that Highway 5 south of Rayleigh is now fully open again in both directions following a crash that lead to a lane closure earlier today.

ORIGINAL: 2:33 p.m.

Highway 5 south of Rayleigh is down to single lane alternating traffic in both directions following a vehicle incident between CN Junction Road and Devick Road, according to Drive BC.

Motorists travelling the arterial route can expect minor delays.

RCMP are on the scene of the accident south of Raleigh on Highway 5asm are flaggers directing traffic.

RCMP staff Sgt. Darren Dodge said in a press release that the highway is not expected to fully re-open for several hours, but an update will be issued when the highway is fully re-opened.