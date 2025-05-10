Cache Creek residents asked to provide input as Village of Cache Creek set to update OCP and zoning bylaws

Photo: Contributed Cache Creek is hosting an open house seeking input on a revision of its OCP and zoning bylaw.

Cache Creek residents are being asked for their input on the future of the village.

The municipal government is rewriting its official community plan and zoning bylaw and is inviting all residents and business owners to an open house on May 15 to give input on the updates.

“These foundational documents guide how land is used and developed in the community—shaping everything from housing and infrastructure to parks and downtown revitalization,” the village said in a news release.

The open house will be held at the Cache Creek Community Hall at 1270 Stage Rd. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Come learn about the project, speak with representatives from the Village and TRUE Consulting, and share your ideas at one of our interactive displays. Whether you have five minutes or 50, your feedback will help guide this important work," the village said.

A survey to help gauge the community’s priorities and goals will also be available starting May 15, both online and in paper form. Paper copies can be picked up at the village office.

“This project is all about shaping the future of Cache Creek — so we need to hear from the people who live, work, and play here,” said Damian Couture, CAO for the village. “Your input is essential to ensure the plan reflects the values, needs, and hopes of the community.”

The current official community plan was adopted in 2013, and the zoning bylaw dates back to 1990.

The planning process will continue through 2025, with multiple opportunities for public engagement along the way.