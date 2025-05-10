All welcome at Kamloops Art Gallery's spring exhibition reception

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery Unfolding 3 is and acrylic and oil painting on canvas by Kamloops-based artist Tricia Sellmer.

The Kamloops Art Gallery is officially opening up its spring exhibits on Saturday evening, with abstract works covering both global and personal journeys.

The opening reception for the new exhibits will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

The gallery said Vancouver-based artist Keith Langergraber’s exhibition, titled Staircase Leading Nowhere, draws on pop culture and historical references to examine to current global state informed by the pandemic and climate emergency.

“Floating architectural sculptures, sprawling drawings, and immersive video and sound environments play with the thin veil between reality and fiction,” KAG said.

Kamloops artist Tricia Sellmer’s exhibition Unfolding were created over the past year and captures her artistic career into movements with brushstrokes and patterns.

“Sellmer translates sound into colour and gesture through new abstract paintings,” the gallery said.

Saturday’s reception will include welcome remarks, a conversation with Langergraber and KAG curator Charo Neville and live music, drinks and art-making activities for children.