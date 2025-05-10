Following week-long break, evidence in Kamloops lawyer's murder trial will resume Monday

Photo: RCMP Mohd Abdullah was captured on a security camera walking along Victoria Street on the day of his disappearance, March 11, 2022.

The fiancee of a Thompson Rivers University professor prosecutors say was murdered three years ago by his own lawyer is expected to take the witness stand on Monday.

Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah, on March 11, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at Thompson Rivers University, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death inside his Victoria Street law office and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

Prosecutors have said Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to testify later in the trial.

Fiancee to testify

At the time of his death, Abdullah was engaged to be married to Elizabeth Sumartha. She is scheduled to testify on Monday at the Vancouver Law Courts. Her testimony is expected to take the entire day.

The first three weeks of Bagabuyo’s nine-week trial were held in Kamloops. The trial shifted to Vancouver last week, but court only sat once.

No witnesses were called on Friday while lawyers sorted out the terms of Bagabuyo’s bail, many of the details of which cannot be reported under a court-ordered publication ban.

His bail had to be varied to allow him to live in Vancouver for the next two months while his trial carries on.

Bagabuyo will be required to wear an ankle monitor and live under house arrest when not at court in Vancouver. He will be allowed out for four hours once a week to run errands, and to attend church on Sunday.

The trial continues

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker has asked prosecutors to provide her with an updated schedule of Crown witnesses on Monday.

It is not yet known whether Bagabuyo will call any evidence or testify himself.

Castanet’s daily coverage of the trial will pick back up when the proceedings resume next week.