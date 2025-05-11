City of Kamloops ESS to partner with Indigenous communities for learning opportunity

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Emergency Support Services volunteers logged more than 8,600 hours in 2024 between training, response, meetings and debriefings, the City of Kamloops said in a report.

The City of Kamloops’ emergency support services team is partnering with Indigenous communities to ensure its volunteers are ready to respond with a culturally inclusive approach.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, emergency management staff noted the Kamloops ESS is working with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc to host a special event next month.

“This gathering will invite representatives from neighbouring Indigenous communities to join us for a day of cultural ceremonies, an Emergency Support Services presentation and exercise, and an opportunity for feedback on making ESS delivery as culturally aware, safe and inclusive as possible,” the report said.

Bridging Communities: ESS Preparedness Gathering will take place on June 10.

According to the report, ESS had a “moderately busy emergency season” last year, contributing 1,875 volunteer hours to help wildfire evacuees.

“Between training, response, meetings and debriefing, our ESS volunteers contributed 8,605 hours in 2024,” the report said.