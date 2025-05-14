Dr. Airini to be formally installed as TRU's fifth president

Photo: Castanet Dr. Airini will take over as TRU's president and vice-chancellor when her term starts July 1.

Thompson Rivers University’s incoming president will be formally installed at a public ceremony next month.

Dr. Airini, who goes by a single name, will be TRU's fifth president and vice-chancellor when she takes over the role from Brett Fairbairn on July 1.

She previously worked as the dean of the faculty of eduction and social at TRU, where she helped create initiatives including Knowledge Makers and the Coyote Project. Most recently she has served as provost and vice-president Academic at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Installation ceremonies are steeped in tradition,” said acting board chair David Hallinan.

“They represent more than formality — they mark the start of a relationship between the president and the university community. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Airini into this important role.”

Airini holds graduate degrees from institutions in New Zealand and Canada. She’s a Fulbright scholar, award-winning educator, researcher and advisor for global agencies, including the United Nations food and agriculture organization, according to TRU.

“My role is to listen, to serve, and to lead,” Airini said. “This installation is about TRU’s foundations and future — the people here, the work ahead and the trust we build together.”

The installation ceremony will be held on June 25 in the BC Centre on TRU's campus from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event will be live-streamed and will be followed by a public reception.

Speaking with Castanet in April, Airini said her goal as the university’s next president is to leave TRU better than how she found it.