City of Kamloops will no longer use Sandman Centre for cooling during extreme heat

Photo: KTW file The City of Kamloops is employing a new heat response strategy this year.

The City of Kamloops won’t be leaning on Sandman Centre as a cooling space during heat waves this summer, instead offering a targeted swimming pass program and dispersed water stations for residents to find relief.

City staff have provided an overview of this year’s extreme heat response protocol in a report prepared for Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

“The city will not be opening the large, centralized cooling centres at Sandman Centre or McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre as we did before,” the report said.

“These centres are expensive in terms of facility and staff costs, under-utilized, ineffective as a life-saving strategy, and strain staff capacity.”

Last year, the large cooling centres had an average of 17 daily visitors.

The report said instead, the City of Kamloops will provide misting stations throughout the community. While the exact locations have yet to be determined, staff said they will target high-traffic areas.

Free public skating and seniors’ programming will be offered when temperatures are consistently high enough to trigger an Environment Canada heat warning, which activates the city’s own heat alert response protocol.

This year, the city will offer a pass program that will allow residents to access free swimming if they don’t already have a place to cool down.

Staff said last year, the city offered free swimming to all members of the public, but this ended up resulting in a “significant budget impact and strain on staffing levels.”

According to the report, the average daily number of pool users doubled — from about 300 to 600 people -— when free public swims were offered amid extreme heat.

With the new Heat Response Pass program, swimming passes will be distributed to seniors, youth and families and other residents through social agencies.

“To access the pass, residents simply need to connect with one of the distributing agencies and express that they do not have a safe place to cool down,” the report said.

“The intent of this new program is to reduce budget impacts and strain on staffing levels, and to ensure that the free swimming is targeted to heat-vulnerable individuals and families who need a cooling facility.”

The report said water parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at McDonald Park, Riverside Park and Westsyde Centennial Park, along with the wading pool at Prince Charles Park.

Drinking fountains and washrooms with potable water will also be available at a number of city parks.

During a heat response presentation last year, council heard setting up a network of smaller cooling spaces throughout the city was found to be a more effective strategy than setting up large, centralized cooling centres.