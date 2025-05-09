West Coast Amusements has fair set up this weekend outside Aberdeen Mall

Photo: KTW file West Coast Amusements has returned to the Aberdeen Mall parking lot.

The fair has returned to Aberdeen Mall.

West Coast Amusements has set up for its spring stop in Kamloops, with a midway and rides in the mall parking lot until Sunday.

The fair is open until 10 p.m. on Friday. Hours will be noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and pricing, click here.

West Coast Amusements is slated to return to the mall for another four-day stop in early September.