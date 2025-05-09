260383
256711
Kamloops News  

West Coast Amusements has fair set up this weekend outside Aberdeen Mall

Midway, rides this weekend

- | Story: 549526

The fair has returned to Aberdeen Mall.

West Coast Amusements has set up for its spring stop in Kamloops, with a midway and rides in the mall parking lot until Sunday.

The fair is open until 10 p.m. on Friday. Hours will be noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and pricing, click here.

West Coast Amusements is slated to return to the mall for another four-day stop in early September.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

257612