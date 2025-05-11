Kamloops Mounties say guns from Chase tied to Kamloops drug trade, but not conflict between rivals warned about in 2024

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Mounties say the seizure of guns and 3D printers in Chase last week was arming the illicit drug trade in Kamloops, but is not specifically tied to a year-old gang war police warned the public about last May.

Mounties say guns and 3D printers seized recently in Chase were arming drug dealers in Kamloops, but the bust is not tied to a violent gang war police warned the public about last year.

In a news conference last week, police displayed an array of items seized after executing a search warrant on a Third Avenue home late last month in Chase, yielding ammunition, a variety of firearms, body armour, explosives and 3D printers.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet the weapons seizure is connected to the local drug trade in general, but not specifically to the conflict between gang leaders Cameron Cole and Justin Hunt that police issued a rare public warning about last year.

“It is related to drug conflicts. There are many investigations that are ongoing,” Pelley said. “We're always assessing if there's a nexus to other investigations.”

Pelley said the weapons have been instrumental in fuelling the local drug trade and escalating violent conflicts over the past year.

“I'm not stating that the individuals in public information disclosure last year are tied to every one of these investigations, but, as a whole, we continue to focus on several individuals,” Pelley said.

During the news conference, Pelley mentioned the public warning police issued in May 2024.

“Approximately one year ago, the community saw the impact of violence in our neighbourhoods, in public between criminals involved in this actual drug conflict,” Pelley said.

“Since then, the Targeted Enforcement Unit, with the support of localized and provincial resources, have worked continuously to reinforce our zero tolerance stance on firearm related offences."

Pelley said it's been fortunate that no one from the general public has been injured as a result of gang violence in the city, and he said police continue to seek charge approvals from the Crown for a number of individuals involved in the drug trade.

Cole is facing charges stemming from another police raid back in 2023 in Batchelor Heights where police seized drugs and guns — including a firearm that was 3D printed. He remains free on bail, while Hunt is serving time in a Lower Mainland prison on charges from Port Coquitlam.

Asked if the conflict between Hunt and Cole had been settled, Pelley said he would provide further updates “in due course.” He did say the conflict is not as active as it was last year.

Pelley said no charges have been laid in connection to the guns seized in Chase, but investigators hope to recommend some to prosecutors.