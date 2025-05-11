Kamloops pipers, drummers and dancers travel to Netherlands, France for VE Day events

A group of Kamloops dancers and musicians have been performing throughout the Netherlands and in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and Victory in Europe Day.

Shalni Prowse, owner of the Shalni Prowse School of Highland Dance, said 16 local pipers and drummers and three Highland dancers have joined a larger group of about 70 performers from B.C. on the special anniversary trip.

“The band has been celebrated and welcomed in each city that we have visited. The streets, the city centres and parks have been filled with people excited to see the band perform,” Prowse said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

May 8, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day. On that day in 1945, Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies in the Second World War.

“From the fall of 1944 to the spring of 1945, Canadian soldiers played a pivotal role in liberating the Netherlands town by town,” reads a post on the Veterans Affairs Canada website.

“Their perseverance paved the road to liberation and the eventual surrender of the remaining German forces.”

Events were held this week in Canada and overseas to commemorate this milestone.

Prowse said the special anniversary trip has been in the works for a number of years, with local participants invited to join members of the Kelowna Pipe Band and others from across the province to take part in the liberation celebration.

The pipe band and dancers travelled for two weeks, from April 24 to May 9, visiting about a dozen towns for special performances.

“The band even marched off the ferry to symbolize the Canadian forces arriving in the Netherlands for the Liberation of Huissen,” Prowse said.

The group also performed at Vimy Ridge, a particularly memorable event for participants.

“We are very honoured to have been here, and represented B.C. and Canada for the 80th anniversary," Prowse said.