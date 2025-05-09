Kamloops United Football Club unveils beefed up plan for youth soccer

More on-field support and consistent training options for youth is only the beginning of an ambitious five-year growth plan for the newly renamed Kamloops United Football Club.

Speaking with Castanet, KUFC general manager Lyle Dos Santos said the club has made a “massive investment” into the club and has quadrupled its technical offerings and staff.

Formerly known as the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association, the club merged with Rivers FC last year and Dos Santos said the merger now connects soccer programs from U3 all the way to the semi-pro level.

He said the club has now started its national youth license application to gain access to the U14 to U18 BC Soccer Premier League — the highest level of youth soccer in the province.

“We’re probably 90 days from knowing where we are with our status on it, and we’ve got a strong application,” Dos Santos said.

“Our plan is to grow the club from 2,500 kids to 4,000 in the next five years — so we have ambitious plans.”

By comparison, the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association said it has between 700 and 800 players, while the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association had 1,239 players enrolled last season.

Dos Santos said KUFC hopes to do grassroots work in the fall to connect its programs with the school system. Earlier this year, the Kamloops-Thompson School District board said it would gauge interest in renewing its district soccer academy.

“We really do need to build and reinforce at the school level, for the kids who do aspire for more,” Dos Santos said.

He said part of that plan is to build professional pathways for students by connecting with Thompson Rivers University’s decorated soccer program.

“We have a personal goal that we want to see an entire Kamloops-based team playing for TRU. It would be an amazing accomplishment if we could do that,” he said.

After seeing a record-breaking number of teams attend the Slurpee Cup last year and launching the Kamloops International Cup, the club is also seeking to expand its event offerings.

“There'll be announcement coming out shortly for 2025 this year, and two new clubs coming from the U.K. as well — so really exciting,” Dos Santos said of this year's International Cup.

The club has also launched its overhauled community program, with six dedicated training centres across the city and the new technical leads supporting the club’s volunteers — including David Ousted, former Vancouver WhiteCaps goaltender.

“The club cannot live without the volunteer network, and I don’t think any youth soccer club in Canada of note cold, and so we definitely need our volunteers to support but it’s being led by a technical team now,” Dos Santos said.

“We've been getting compliments from across Canada, candidly, from soccer clubs on how well the launch went. So we're pretty excited and proud of what we built.”