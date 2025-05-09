Kamloops Catholics react to election of Pope Leo XIV

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops residents Garry and Marcella Mayhew say it was exciting to see a new Pope elected to lead the Catholic Church on Thursday, watching some of the news coverage from their St. Joesph's bookstore in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Catholics are excited to have a new pontiff leading the church.

Robert Prevost, a missionary from Chicago who spent his career ministering in Peru and leading the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church on Thursday on the second day of the papal conclave. The 69-year-old member of the Augustinian order took the name Leo XIV.

Garry and Marcella Mayhew, who own St. Joesph’s Christian Book Gift and Church Supply told Castanet Kamloops they stopped work Thursday morning to watch some of the news coverage announcing the new Pope.

“It’s exciting — it's always exciting," Garry Mayhew said. "It's exciting for church, it's exciting for us of the Catholic community."

Marcella said she feels the time may be right for a North American Pope, suggesting the continent is “spiritually poor compared to Asia and Africa.”

“Maybe this is what's needed, I think,” Marcella Mayhew said. “He was promoting a lot for the poorer, the marginalized, so similar to Pope Francis in that way.”

First American pope

Prevost had been a leading candidate, but his nationality was seen as a potential drawback. Some in the church have historically been opposed to an American pope given the geopolitical power already wielded by the U.S. in the secular sphere.

But Prevost counteracted that with his resume — which includes extensive work in South America and Vatican City.

Christopher Yuen, superintendent of the Kamloops Diocese of Catholic Independent Schools, said he was surprised to see an American pope chosen by the conclave.

“A lot of emotions for sure, positive ones, for me, but at the same time I'm excited to see what first task will be in front of Pope Leo,” Yuen said.

Rev. Derrick Cameron, a priest at Sacred Heart Cathedral said he prays the new pope will be a strong man who can lead and unify the entire Catholic Church — something he described as “an impossible task.”

“To keep over a billion people together, on the same page, is beyond anybody’s capability," he said. "That's why the Holy Spirit kicks in.”

Big shoes to fill

Like the Mayhews, Yuen's eyes were also on the news Thursday morning as Leo was introduced to the world. He said it looks like the church will stay on the course set by Francis.

“From everything that I've watched from media, it certainly is picking up where Pope Francis left off,” he said.

“That idea of unity, collaboration, conversation, welcoming all to our to our faith in church certainly resonates very highly with all of us.”

The Mayhews said they think Francis' progressive views will cast a long shadow for Leo — at least for a while.

“I think he's going to be very scrutinized in the early stages of his papacy based on what Pope Francis did,” Garry Mayhew said.

Cameron agreed. He said modern technology has made it so that there is “a microphone on everything he says,” whether it’s his personal opinion or something on behalf of the church.

“I think the Pope has to be clear in the teachings of the church — firm and clear,” the priest said.

Marcella Mayhew said Francis was “a pope for the world.” She has faith Pope Leo will be, too.

Her husband said he's confident the cardinals got it right.

“I always feel the Pope, any new pope that we get, will be the right pope at the right time," Garry Mayhew said. "I think you got to trust in the Holy Spirit."

— with files from the Associated Press