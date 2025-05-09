Kamloops city council adopts new process for general public input on agenda items

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops council has adopted a new policy around public input on agenda items.

Members of the public who want to give feedback or highlight concerns about city council meeting agenda items will now need to register in advance to speak.

Kamloops city council adopted a new approach to public inquiries on Tuesday.

The public inquiry portion of the agenda was temporarily paused in January over concerns about continuous disruptive behaviour displayed at the podium.

Council has opted to implement a public input period, approving a new council policy and procedural bylaw changes to support this system.

“By establishing a set of guidelines for public input, council seeks to uphold civility, foster respectful dialogue, and maintain the high standard of professionalism and decorum expected in our public forums,” the council policy reads.

This avenue for public participation is different from public submissions or public hearings held about city business like land use or zoning — processes that will proceed as usual.

Many municipalities do not allow time for general public inquiries during council meetings, while others have instituted strict guidelines for these types of submissions.

Council’s new public input policy will require pre-registration in order to address council. Five people per meeting will be able to address council for a maximum of two minutes.

People who wish to speak at a council meeting will have from 9 a.m. on Friday until noon on Monday to register. They can submit an online form or fill out a paper form and hand it to a city hall employee.

The five speaker slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and submissions will be confirmed by 3 p.m. on Mondays, the day before regular council meetings.

As per the new policy, only these approved speakers will be invited to address council.

This procedure will no longer require the speaker to ask a question — a process that has at times appeared to have resulted in confusion or frustration.

“The public input period is an opportunity for comments and concerns to be given without the expectation of a response from council or staff,” the policy reads.

Comments must be civil and respectful, and must be about agenda items up for council consideration.

People won’t be allowed to comment on matters that already require a public hearing. The province has prohibited public hearings for some types of council decisions, and people won’t be allowed to speak on these items either.

The policy and bylaw changes were adopted in a couple of 7-2 votes. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Kate Neustaeter were opposed.

Hamer-Jackson said he felt the process made it difficult for members of the public to speak, saying he has helped behind the scenes to speak with some of the more challenging individuals who have “rip[ped] into staff.”

Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops she felt this new policy didn’t meet the needs of any of the parties involved.

“It didn't accomplish what council has stated we wanted. It didn't accomplish what I know staff needed, and it didn't accomplish what we were hearing the public needed — and so I felt I could not support it,” she said.

Council’s new policy was arrived at after a few rounds of committee discussions on the matter.

Local government representatives from across the B.C. Interior heard from municipal lawyers at a conference last week who discussed setting boundaries around public inquiries as a way to ensure city staff are protected.

The lawyers said municipalities are facing increased aggression from some members of public, and elected officials must respect a citizen's right to freedom of expression while balancing their duty to maintain a safe workplace for staff.