Young Kamloops actors make their own opportunities with Pavillion Theatre production

Photo: Alex Wilds Kamloops youth during rehearsals for Circus of the Lost, which will premiere at the Pavillion Theatre in June.

Alex Wilds doesn’t think there are enough opportunities for young actors in Kamloops, so she’s taking matters into her own hands.

Wilds, 17, is the writer and director of Circus of the Lost — a theatre production that will be shown at the Pavilion Theatre, produced entirely by local teenagers.

The play includes about a dozen actors and five crew members, all between the ages of 14 and 18. Technical lightning is being done by Western Canada Theatre's assistant technical director, but it was designed by the youths.

Wilds said the story is about a circus populated by the souls of murder victims grappling with their untimely deaths, until their purgatory is upended when a murderer is thrown into their mix.

“A lot of the times in stories, the main purpose is a character goes through a story and when they face something they conquer it,” she said.

“Instead of conquering this big demon, I wanted to show that some times bad people don’t just automatically get a free pass because they apologize, and I really wanted to experiment with the idea that the whole point of this journey wasn’t to become a better person, but to acknowledge that you need to work on things.”

Shinning a light on local talent

Wilds first began the project as her high school graduating capstone project, but was encouraged by her teachers to submit her script to the Pavillion Theatre.

She opened up her project as a community project for local youth once got approval to perform her play.

“Some of the most talented people I have ever met are young actors here in Kamloops, and I can fully see them going on to act in feature films or Broadway or anything like that,” she said.

“I really think Kamloops needs to have a better arts program for these kids, because there's so much talent here in town that just is waiting to be shined on.”

She’s spent thousands on acting classes and said she’s taken as many as she can. She wants to make that experience more accessible for other youth and Circus of the Lost is intended to provide youth a free professional theatre experience.

The play is over a year in the making and actors have been rehearsing since January.

'What I was meant to do'

Wilds said she wants to be a full-time actor and plans to study acting at Thompson Rivers University after she graduates. She said it’s “what I was meant to do.”

“I fell in love with it, but I assumed it was a dream meant for braver children, people who cried less, who were less scared of putting themselves out there,” she said.

Wilds convinced her parents to sign her up for a week-long acting bootcamp at 14 years old, which culminated in the young actors performing in front of their parents on the Sagebrush Theatre’s stage.

“I can remember shaking the entire time, forgetting all my lines, and feeling like I was going to burst out crying on stage — and I immediately fell in love with it,” she said.

“I went back into my car with my mom, and I just straight up told her, ‘I know who I am, I'm an actor.’”

She said her online schooling doesn’t have a drama program, and she intends to use the play to give other youth actors “what I didn’t have.”

“I love being able to show everyone the lighting, the technical aspects, character work — I'm so proud of it,” Wilds said. “I don’t think I’m going to do anything as fulfilling as this project.”

Circus of the Lost will be playing at the Pavillion Theatre from June 10 to June 13. Curtains open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door with cash or by e-transfer.