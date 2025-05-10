Motorcycle rider arrested after attempting to flee Kamloops Mounties: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A motorcyclist was arrested last weekend after attempting to speed away from Kamloops Mounties.

According to police, a constable spotted the motorcycle just before 6:30 p.m. driving downtown without license plates.

“The officer initiated a traffic stop and although the motorcyclist attempted to flee, he was unsuccessful and quickly arrested,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the motorcyclist was later released with a court date related to allegations of driving while prohibited and obstructing a peace officer.

The rider was ticketed for driving without insurance and flight from police, and the motorcycle was impounded.