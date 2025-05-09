'A bold step forward'; Valleyview A&W workers first in Canada to unionize

Photo: CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Workers at the A&W restaurant in Valleyview have voted to unionize.

Workers at a Kamloops fast food restaurant have voted to unionize, making the Valleyview location the first A&W in Canada with unionized staff — a move the union says sets a "powerful precedent" for fast food workers and a landmark moment for labour rights.

According to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 993, a total of 20 employees at the Valleyview A&W voted to join a union, which culminated in a 90 per cent ratification of their first collective agreement on Wednesday.

“The successful campaign is being celebrated as a bold step forward in an industry that has long been difficult to organize,” the union said in a news release.

According to the union, workers will benefit from better workplace safety, job security, respect on the job and a stronger voice in workplace decisions.

The agreement also means the launch of a joint initiative between the employer and union called the Pathways Program, which the union says will fund further education in a career of the employee’s choice for a select number of workers each year.

“This historic first in Kamloops shows what’s possible when workers stand together,” said Brian Andrews of IBEW Local 993.

“These 20 courageous employees are paving the way for others in the industry to follow.”