Kamloops McDonald's locations to donate McHappy Day proceeds to new family room at RIH

Photo: Josh Dawson McDonald's franchisee Brandy Gozda-Sekhon said a portion of all proceeds raised across her six locations on McHappy Day will go toward the Ronald McDonald Family Room, which will open at Royal Inland Hospital in June.

It's McHappy Day, which means Kamloops McDonald's restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to a new Ronald McDonald House family room slated to open next month at Royal Inland Hospital.

Brandy Gozda-Sekhon, owner of six local McDonalds locations, told Castanet the room will offer families a place to rest, recharge shower and stay close to their child during medical care.

“It's going to help not only our community, but communities around us — Merritt, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Chase — because they all use our hospital,” she said.

Merritt City Furniture has donated all the furniture needed for the family room.

“They know that with the problems with the hospital there, that they are going to use this, they're going to need this,” Gozda-Sekhon said.

She said last year’s McHappy Day raised $100,000, but she never sets a fundraising goal.

“What Kamloops can support us with, that is the best number because it’s $1 more than we had before,” she aid.