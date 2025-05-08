Police looking to identify pair of suspects in North Shore assault from March

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP have released these two images of suspects in a March 13th assault in North Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties have released grainy images of two suspects in an assault nearly two months ago that sent a teenager to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, on March 13 at about 9:30 p.m. a person travelling in a grey Volkswagen in the 700-block of Tranquille Road became involved in a confrontation with a group of people. One of the passengers in the vehicle was struck with an object and suffered a serious injury that required emergency surgery.

Police issued a news release the next day seeking witnesses and information that could be connected to an altercation, but had no photographs of the suspects at that time.

“Since then, the investigation has been progressing and police have obtained two suspect images to release to the public,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, said in a press release. “We are releasing the images to the public with the hope that someone will be able to identify them.”

Evelyn said the victim of the attack is recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.