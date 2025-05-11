Leadership development expert to give talk on importance of rest, recreation

Photo: Marketplace Leaders Kelowna’s Scott Cochrane will be the keynote speaker at the next upcoming Marketplace Leaders talk on May 28.

Kamloops business leaders will have the opportunity to hear from leadership development expert on how to use rest and recreation to lead better.

Kelowna’s Scott Cochrane will be the keynote speaker at the next upcoming Marketplace Leaders talk on May 28.

Organizers say Cochrane’s talk will focus on how to leverage sustainable leadership practices to “maximize your leadership impact” and “provide a roadmap to producing sustainable results over the long haul.”

Cochrane has “been at the forefront of leadership development around the world” for over 30 years, according to the Marketplace Leaders organizers, and worked as vice-president international for U.S.-based Global Leadership Network.

His talk will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tickets and more information is available online.

Marketplace Leaders is run by a volunteer committee and offers a speaker series aimed at connecting business leaders in the community and helping them learn.