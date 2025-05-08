One person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after Highway 1 crash near Cache Creek

Photo: Castanet Drivers are advised to watch for emergency crews after a crash on Highway 1 between Savona and Cache Creek.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash on Highway 1 east of Cache Creek on Thursday.

Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer, said BC EHS received a call at about 9:45 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle incident on the highway between Cache Creek and Savona.

The crash happened near Battle Creek Forest Service Road.

“Three ambulances with primary care paramedics, a supervisor and an air ambulance responded to the scene,” Twaites said in a statement.

“Critical care paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported by air ambulance to hospital in serious condition.”

ORIGINAL: 10:57 a.m.

Travellers are advised to expect delays Thursday morning after a crash on Highway 1 east of Cache Creek.

DriveBC said the incident happened near Battle Creek Forest Service Road. In a social media post, DriveBC said it had received reports the highway had been closed in both directions as of 10 a.m.

Drivers are warned to watch out for crews responding to the incident.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police and BC Emergency Health Services for more details. This story will be updated as more information is known.