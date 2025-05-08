261363
Drivers warned of delays after crash on Highway 1 east of Cache Creek

Travellers are advised to expect delays Thursday morning after a crash on Highway 1 east of Cache Creek.

DriveBC said the incident happened near Battle Creek Forest Service Road. In a social media post, DriveBC said it had received reports the highway had been closed in both directions as of 10 a.m.

Drivers are warned to watch out for crews responding to the incident.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police and BC Emergency Health Services for more details. This story will be updated as more information is known.

