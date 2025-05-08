Woman taken to hospital following stabbing: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A woman was taken to hospital after she was found suffering what appeared to be stab wounds last weekend in an alleyway in downtown Kamloops.

According to police, officers were called to an alley in the 500-block of Victoria Street just before 11 p.m. on May 2 for a report of an injured person.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties found a woman suffering apparent stab wounds.

“The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said. “Officers attended the location of the offence and collected evidence as part of their investigation.”

Evelyn said investigators patrolled the area but a suspect was not located.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.