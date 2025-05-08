Kamloops named Canadian city most vulnerable to wildfire for second straight year, study says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmore Lake wildfire burned just south of Kamloops city limits in 2023, prompting some properties within the city boundary to be placed on evacuation alert.

Kamloops is the Canadian city most at risk to wildfire and Kelowna is third, according to new data compiled by a Toronto-based company.

The Tournament Capital tops MyChoice Financial's list for the second year in a row, with a risk score of 9.4 out of 10. The city showed maximum forecasted severity anomalies (FSA) across all months, combined with extreme fire conditions.

Kelowna posted a score of 8.6, reflecting higher predicted severity levels and consistent anomalies throughout the season, making it one of the most at-risk cities this year, according to the study.

Vitalii Starov, MyChoice Financial's vice-president of product growth, told Castanet the organization conducted the study again to see how the ratings might have changed since last year given the number of intense wildfires last summer, like the one that razed much of Jasper.

“Our purpose is to start the conversation and just put this information out there so the general public is aware of these things,” Starov said. “We're recommending that people check their coverage and make sure that they actually are covered.”

The rankings were determined using two indicators — the FSA and the Forecast Severity Rating (FSR) for each city during this year’s wildfire season from May to September.

Both FSR and FSA numbers come from Natural Resource Canada’s Canadian Wildland Fire Information System’s monthly and seasonal forecasts. FSR gauges the predicted intensity of wildfire conditions while FSA compares the forecasted severity to historical norms.

Each city’s overall risk score was calculated by averaging the monthly FSR and FSA values for. The season to paint a picture of where wildfire risk is expected to be most severe in 2025.

Kamloops in context

Starov pointed out MyChoice only looks at cities, which means Kamloops isn’t necessarily in the most dangerous spot in Canada for wildfires.

“For instance, wildfires are raging in the north of B.C., but there's just not as many major cities around that area,” Starov said.

“We looked at the bigger Canadian cities in which ones could essentially be within that danger area because, as a home insurance comparison website, we want the users to understand what kind of coverage they have for their homes, and to just be prepared for the times when disaster strikes — so they're not left in a bad situation like a lot of people were in California when the L.A. fires started.”

Starov said factors like predicted monthly temperature and precipitation anomalies that are based on weather station data, goes into the FSR, while FSA, essentially, just looks at how many times the FSR goes outside of its historical averages.

“It’s all based on some predictive data, and some historical data, so there's no 100 per cent guarantee, but that's the best that we can get,” Starov said.

Concerns for the market

According to MyChoice, Canada’s insurance market has so far avoided a full-blown crisis as seen in Los Angeles, where wildfires caused an estimated $250 billion in damages and pushed more than 800,000 homes into an uninsured state.

“What happened in California was a little bit troubling because certain insurers just decided to pull out of the state and not offer the insurance coverages,” Starov said, noting something similar happened in Canada when insurer Aviva withdrew its direct-to-consumer business from Alberta earlier this year.

According to MyChoice, average annual wildfire losses in Canada has surged from $84 million to $706 million over the past decade, and major fires like the one in Jasper pushed losses into the billions.

The company said proactive adaptation, not pricing restrictions, will be key to maintaining a healthy, responsive insurance market.

In Canada, where 2024 marked the costliest year for catastrophic claims, most reinsurance programs were triggered. In response, reinsurers tightened terms as loss-affected programs saw risk-adjusted rate hikes between 10 and 40 per cent, according to MyChoice Financial.

MyChoice is an insurance comparison website enabling Canadians to compare different insurance quotes from multiple providers, billing itself as an educational resource for people that helps them to save money on insurance.