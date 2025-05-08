United Way BC aims to make period products more accessible with annual Period Promise campaign

Photo: United Way BC United Way BC said 50 per cent of people who menstruate in BC have struggled to buy period products and one in four have been forced to choose other essentials over period products.

United Way BC says it is on a mission to alleviate "period poverty" across the province, and it is seeking donations as part of its annual Period Promise campaign.

In a news release, United Way BC said 50 per cent of people who menstruate in BC have struggled to buy period products, and one in four have been forced to choose other essentials over period products.

It says students, workers, newcomers, single parents, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities and people who live in rural or remote communities are hit especially hard by rising costs.

“With the added threats of tariffs and inflation adding to already increasing cost of living pressures, more people than ever before are experiencing period poverty and will be relying on this year’s collection campaign,” United Way BC said.

This year’s Period Promise collection campaign will run form May 1 to 31 and is being presented by Pacific Blue Cross and in partnership with CUPE Local 1816.

B.C. residents are asked to donate a product or make a monetary donation, participate in their organization's Period Promise campaign or volunteer to get period products to those in need.

“We’re counting on people to step up and help eliminate period poverty by giving what they can. Even one box of products donated will go towards helping people get through their periods with dignity,” said Lory Mayhew, senior director of labour participation with United Way BC.

The campaign brought in 500,000 products and distributed them to over 130 community partners last year, and United Way BC’s goal this year is to collect more than 550,000 this year.

Downtown Kamloops is supporting the campaign and period products can be donated by dropping them off at its office on Second Avenue.

To learn more or to donate, click here.