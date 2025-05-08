Sun Peaks hopes insulated mats will blanket, preserve snow through summer heat

Sun Peaks is the first ski resort in Canada to invest in insulated mats aimed at preserving the white gold found on its slopes over the hot summer months.

Christina Antoniak, the resort's director of communications, said the snow is first amassed into a large pile before the mats are blanketed over top.

The resort plans to remove the mats in November and spread the snow back out over the bottom half of the OSV ski run.

The resort has invested in 18 mats, each with a price tag around $170,000. It's hoped the $3 million investment will allow Sun Peaks to preserve 140,000 cubic metres of snow.

“It's an initial high cost to the project for year one, but of course then we have that inventory here and then it's just the resources, employing the team to be out in the snowcats to make the pile,” Antoniak said.

Popular in Europe

The mats are the making of Finnish company Snow Secure, and they are being used across Europe — including for alpine and nordic skiing in Switzerland, Norway and Spain, and at several ski resorts in the United States.

Snow Secure CEO Antti Lauslahti was in Sun Peaks on Monday to assist the resort’s team with installing the insulated mats. He said the mats are designed to protect the snow from the heat, sun rays and other elements.

“We have this modern insulation that is used widely in the buildings in Finland, so that is what we then use as an insulation,” Lauslahti said.

“The other things that you need to take care is the the wind, you don't want to wind to go underneath [the mats], and you don't also want rain, so we have also integrated rain cover here.”

Each mat is 25 meters long and four meters wide, and they are fastened together. The mats are equipped with technology capable of measuring the temperature above and below the insulation. Temperatures typically range from 1 C to 2 C underneath.

Some melting is still anticipated, but Antoniak said 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the snow is expected to be preserved. If all goes well, it will be enough to cover eight acres with two feet of snow.

“The loss is quite minimal, and seeing that that's happened elsewhere, we're pretty confident that we'll hopefully have the same results here in Sun Peaks when we uncover this next November,” she said.

Certainty of early start

Antoniak said the mats will allow the resort to open its OSV run to elite alpine ski teams that train in the resort with certainty come fall.

“The teams will rent out the lanes, they stay in the hotels, they eat in the village, so the money that's generated in the local economy here in Sun Peaks from having the teams come in early season is definitely substantial for us,” she said.

“It provides us more confidence that we will open on our opening day in November every year, that we’ll have the race centre open and that we may have more amenities open earlier.”

She said the new preservation system will work “hand-in-hand” with investments the resort made in its snow making system last winter.

Antoniak said the mats will mean less snow will need to be made on the OSV run and snow making resources can be redirected elsewhere on the mountain, including at the resort’s tube park, terrain park and at lower elevations.

Of the 30 million gallons of water is used annually for snow making at Sun Peaks resort, and about 1.5 million of those gallons will be redirected elsewhere because of the mats.