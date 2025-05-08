Business license required after Kamloops council adopts short-term rental bylaw changes

Photo: Pixabay Kamloops council approved changes to city bylaws allowing short-term rentals under specific conditions.

Kamloops council has adopted a pair of bylaw amendments allowing short-term rentals to operate in the city under certain conditions — changes that will bring the Tournament Capital in line with new provincial regulations.

After a public hearing on Tuesday, council voted unanimously in favour of approving these changes.

Eric Beach, the city’s current planning manager, said short-term rentals — bookings that are less than 30 days in length — will be allowed, so long as the property in question is the owner’s principal residence.

A business licence will be required for property owners who provide short-term rentals or who advertise monthly rentals up to 90 days in length on a rental platform like Airbnb.

If the suite is not already legal, a building permit will be required to legalize the suite as a condition of business license approval.

The municipal business licence is required for hosts to post a listing on a short-term rental accommodation platform and to register the rental with the province.

Concerns about new rules

Two residents sent correspondence to council with concerns about the bylaws.

A downtown Kamloops resident said she has operated a short-term rental as it allows her to have her space available for family when they come to visit.

She said she understood the province’s short-term rental measures are intended to ensure there’s enough homes for people. However, she noted short-term rentals are also needed to host visitors, including sports teams and their families, students, travelling healthcare workers and other professionals.

“Making it mandatory to have a building permit and have your space following the building code will force many into either closing their areas or going long term,” the resident said in her letter.

She agreed spaces should be safe, but noted there are illegal long term rental units where adherence to the building code isn’t enforced.

“It has been a joy for me to host and also promote Kamloops with my short-term renters. The City of Kamloops will lose many great hosts that they didn’t realize they had,” she said.

Another resident spoke up in Tuesday’s public hearing, saying he runs a “fairly successful” short-term rental in Kamloops, and while he approves of the changes, he’s found it difficult to obtain the required business licence due to his location in the flood plain.

“People who have suites in their homes, they're allowed to have people living in those suites — family people that rent — but I’m not,” he added.

Councillors also raised concerns about flood plain-related restrictions.

“it’s really important that we are not losing housing that we could have otherwise, just because it's on the flood plain when there really, again, is no risk,” Coun. Katie Neustaeter said.

“Particularly, if the only risk is, if it floods, you'll lose your housing. Well, with an Airbnb that's not a problem, they’ll lose revenue or income.”

In response to questions from councillors about the flood plain matter, Beach said business licence applications are reviewed on a case-by-base basis to see if there are restrictive covenants in place for the property, among other details.

Council heard city staff have embarked on a separate flood plain review, and intend to discuss the matter in detail before council at a later date.

Beach said as per provincial legislation, short-term rental hosts in Kamloops are required to submit proof of applying for their license by June 1. Then, they will need to upload a copy of their business license by Aug. 1.